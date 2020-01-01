Parking made easy for Ayyappa devotees

Gone are those days when the city experienced chaotic traffic during November to January when Ayyappa devotees visited Madurai.

Thanks to Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple administration, about five acres of land in Ellis Nagar, close to the temple area, have been ideally put to use exclusively for parking purposes. As many as 400-500 vehicles are parked here without any hindrance to other road users.

At a time when citizens were experiencing harrowing traffic on many of the city’s roads due to development works in progress, the arrangement to park outstation vehicles under single umbrella has come as big relief to road users and also traffic police.

Earlier, outstation vehicles used to be parked on roadside along the bypass stretch and other locations in the city, which reduced carriage space to a great extent and also resulted in traffic congestion during non-peak hours also.

Not just that, for the facility of devotees coming from different parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring States such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, the temple administration has constructed bathrooms and restrooms on the same campus.

On an average, the city receives close to 1,000 vehicles — vans, buses and private cars — from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. to have darshan at Meenakshi Temple. Devotees, who arrive in the early hours, can have a bath and hire an auto to reach the temple, officials say.

After darshan, they will return to the parking lot and proceed to the next town, wherein the vehicle is parked safely. Thus, to move around the temple, autorickshaws and shareautos are used. Even TNSTC-operated buses, which drop and pick up pilgrims near the bullion bazaar market, are parked close to the temple.

The idea of restoring the temple land to a productive purpose has to be appreciated as the city, which experiences bottleneck during this season every year, has come as a big relief, said a police officer posted at Periyar bus stand.

Except for those vehicles coming from the direction of Rameswaram, which are permitted to stop around Mariamman Teppakulam, other vehicles coming from Kochadai side, via Samayanallur and Theni Road, are directed to park at the parking lot belonging to Meenakshi Temple.

A police officer in Kamarajar Salai says vehicles coming from Rameswaram parked around Teppakulam. While shopkeepers objected to it, residents claimed that the pilgrims used the road side as open urinal. A bus driver Sekaran from Palaghat says he has been coming to Madurai every year for the last 22 years.

Devotees, after darshan at Sabarimala shrine, visit temple towns such as Madurai, Rameswaram, Palani and so on, which forms a package tour. Every devotee, during this season, has darshan in at least a dozen temples.

“Every year, I visit Madurai during December... Earlier, parking our vehicles was a bitter experience . Now, there is ample space with basic amenities required for pilgrims,” Suresh from Kozhikode said.

“From here we take a share auto to the temple and back...Thanks to the administration,” he stressed.

Officials said that when they took the issue with the Temple Thakkar Karumuttu T. Kannan, they examined the possibilities of improving space ideally for people on pilgrimage.

“We spent about ₹1 crore on cleaning the entire area, laying even surface and constructing toilets/bathrooms,” Mr. Kannan told The Hindu.

Everyday, close to 15,000 people use the facilities almost round-the-clock during this season. An RO plant provides drinking water at a nominal cost, he adds.

There is also a ‘yatri nivas’ adjacent to the car parking space, which can accommodate about 100 pilgrims. Thus, people who wish to stay overnight in the city, can do so by paying nominal fee as rent. Some of the pilgrims from Bangalore point to the menace of touts and brokers in the area. “Even as we repeatedly told the men that we know Madurai and we are familiar with the topography, they insisted on taking us,” Ramprakash, a devotee said. Police should take these people to task as it would help the devotees. Sometimes, the menace of these unauthorised persons brings in bad image for the temple city,” he apprehended and hoped the officials would enforce laws.