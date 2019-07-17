Parking arrangements for church festival

Security and traffic arrangements made for Our Lady of Snows Basilica (Panimaya Matha Koil) festival were announced on Wednesday.

The festival will begin with flag-hoisting on July 26 and would go on for 10 days till August 5. Thousands of devotees from near and far are expected to attend the festival.

Addressing reporters, Deputy Superintendent of Police R.. Prakash said that parking facility on the north side had been created on the Muthu Nagar beach for four-wheelers. Two-wheelers may be parked near Indira Gandhi statue, and on either side near the old harbour.

Those arriving via Muthiahpuram and Thermal Nagar had been allocated parking space in the fishing harbour. Visitors from interior areas in the town could park their two-wheelers near Fire Station and on Lasalle School premises. Four-wheelers could be parked at Karapettai Nadar Boys Higher Secondary School.

As a new effort, in order to prevent cases of missing children, a tag with emergency contact numbers would be tied to the children’s wrists. Further, safety pins would be provided to women to prevent theft and snatching of chains.

Sixty CCTV cameras, 10 watchtowers and four police outposts would be set up for monitoring. The police, who would be available round-the-clock, would conduct patrols in the area.

Buttermilk and biscuits would be provided to visitors. Twenty complaint boxes would be set up at various places for visitors to air their grievances.

Awareness activities would be carried out on the importance of road safety and wearing helmets by screening short films, Mr. Prakash said.