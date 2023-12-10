Parked vehicles gobble up precious road space in Madurai

December 10, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Madurai

Despite several measures being taken by the traffic police personnel in regulating traffic and removing vehicles parked on roads to avoid congestion, parked vehicles take up precious carriage space in many arterial roads in Madurai.

Parked vehicles not only hinder free movement of vehicles but also cause accidents. Panagal Road in Goripalayam off Government Rajaji Hospital, Vilakkuthoon, Arapalayam, Kalavasal, Athikulam junction on New Natham Road are some of the places where vehicles are parked on road flouting all the rules.

Commercial establishments are the major culprits for the haphazard parking on many roads, says a traffic police officer. Eateries opposite District Court complex, Athikulam junction and Gandhi Museum are places with eateries that attract a huge crowd.

“We can only regulate vehicles in these areas as the shops do not take responsibility to clear vehicles parked on the road causing disturbance. Fearing that customers will stop coming if they insist on parking at a proper place, the shops allow the vehicles to be parked anywhere on road,” he says.

Similarly, in shopping areas like South Masi and East Masi streets and South and East Avani Moola streets where jewellery shops, textile stores, eateries, grocers, etc., are present in large numbers, vehicles of shopkeepers and their staff occupy the shop frontage leaving little space for vehicles of shoppers. So, in all these places, vehicles are forced to park haphazardly on road.

“On New Natham Road, particularly at Athikulam intersection, the road has become very narrow due to parking of two-wheelers. Barricades placed by police to prevent parking serve no purpose as soon after placing them the shopkeepers remove them so as to enable their customers to park comfortably,” said N. Muthuramalingam of Tallakulam. Along with the carriage space vastly shrunk, pedestrians also have a tough time as pavements are also fully encroached, he says.

In places near GRH along Panagal Road, hundreds of vehicles are parked near ‘No Parking’ signboards. In addition to this, autorickshaws remain parked on the road all the time, leaving little room for other vehicles to pass through.

A security staff at GRH said share auto drivers are warned every now and then by the police and hospital administration, but they do not care one bit. Lack of strict enforcement is attributed for the hardships faced by people every day on Panagal Road. Reckless parking of share autos is a major disturbance to ambulances using this road frequently, he says.

In Mattuthavani, parking of buses, especially private mofussil and omni buses, right on roads leads to congestion day and night. As many of the omni buses have their stops outside the allotted areas, they park the buses on roads waiting for passengers.

A traffic police personnel said, “Monitoring the buses all the time is difficult. Even one bus parked on road is enough to block the entire stretch. We try our best by placing barricades on the frequently parked areas to prevent this practice.”

Few of the people The Hindu spoke to say strict vigil by the police is the only way to prevent such irregular parking. Police should relentlessly slap fines on such vehicles. More importantly, Corporation and police should jointly study the areas where vehicles are irregularly parked and find alternatives such as dedicated parking spaces, multi-level parking system for people to safely park their vehicles.