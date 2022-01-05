Foundation stone for Furniture Park to be laid

05 January 2022 19:48 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will lay foundation stone on January 11 for the country’s first ever International Furniture Park, which is coming up on the outskirts of this town on 1,150 acres on an outlay of ₹1,000 crore. While attracting investments to the tune of ₹4,500 crore, the upcoming park is expected to ensure employment to 3.50 lakh persons.

Thoothukudi, the country’s third largest timber importer, imports logs from Mayanmar, Australia, New Zealand and the African countries via VOC Port and sends the imported timber by road to the sawmills in various destinations. Since the well-connected coastal town of Thoothukudi is attracting industrial investments, the State Government has proposed to establish the Furniture Park on 1,150 acre in the SIPCOT Industrial Complex by using the imported logs apart from the timbers from various parts of Tamil Nadu.

A good number of domestic and the foreign companies involved in this business are keen to have their units here. The proposed industrial complex will house a maximum of 100 furniture manufacturing units.

“Besides the manufacturing units, the complex will have a training centre to impart skills to 5,000 persons a year on furniture making, marketing, exporting etc. A quality control centre will be established to certify the calibre of the wooden products being manufactured here. Apart from a few conference halls with most-modern communication facilities, hotels and restaurants will be created on this premises,” said the officials of SIPCOT Industrial Complex.