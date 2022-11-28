  1. EPaper
Parents told to help teachers in disciplining their wards

November 28, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
DIG of Police R. Ponni inaugurates ‘Veeravanam,’ a a Centre for Performing and Martial Arts, at Queen Mira International School in Madurai. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Parents should facilitate teachers to be strict with their wards so that they can mould them into strong and purposeful individuals, Deputy Inspector General (Madurai Range) R. Ponni has said.

In her inaugural address at “Veeravanam,” a Centre for Performing and Martial Arts at Queen Mira International School here, she said that it was necessary, in these times, students should be disciplined and guided in the right path for which parents should cooperate with the teachers.

Expressing concern about teachers forced to be lenient with the wards, the DIG advised parents to improve their parenting skills and not go on the defensive mode when their children were at fault. Instead of blindly supporting their children, they should take remedial measures to correct them, she said.

The DIG appreciated the school for providing a platform for students to interact with personalities from various walks of life and giving them a wide exposure on the available and upcoming fields and career opportunities. She asked the parents to explore further on their children’s areas of interest and assist them instead of thrusting their own aspirations upon them.

On the ‘Veeravanam’ that she inaugurated in the presence of Chairman C. Chandran, Ms. Ponni said the exclusive centre for performing and martial arts would help children identify their talents and perform well.

QMIS Managing Director Abinath Chandran said the state-of-the-art facility was christened ‘Veeravanam’ by lyricist Madhan Karky. Academic Director Sujatha Guptan, Joint Director (Administration) Josephine Sheeba Aruldoss, Advisory board member R. Thiruchenduran and advocate K. Samidurai were present.

‘Veeravanam’ comprises an exclusive indoor rifle range, a silambam stadium with mud floor and tensile roofing, an arched open-air Kungfu centre, a kudil-like pillared dance house with the Natarajar idol installed on a brick-cladding pedestal and a multi-purpose hall that can be used for performing yoga and martial arts such as karate and taekwondo, a press release said.

