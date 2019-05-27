Parents suspect foul play in son’s death

Ramanathapuram

Suspecting a foul play in the death of their 21-year-old son, a day after he went missing on April 22, parents of the deceased have appealed to the Collector to direct the police to conduct a detailed investigation to unravel the ‘mystery’ behind the death.

In their petition to Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao here on public grievances redressal day on Monday, A Murugesan and his wife said even more than a month after the death of their son Karthik Raja, 21, they were yet to be furnished copies of First Information Report (FIR) and post mortem report.

Holding that the police concerned should have furnished copy of FIR to the family soon after the registration of the case, Mr Rao summoned the police officials and sought details, after which, the copy of FIR was given to the parents within an hour.

The Collector directed the police to furnish the copy of the post mortem report as well to the parents at the earliest and speed up the investigation in the case.

Murugesan, who hailed from Anna Nagar, near Kilakarai, said his son, first of three children, was a Kabadi player but could not pursue higher studies after passing plus two after he (Murugesan) suffered heart attack twice. His son was going for construction work and became the breadwinner of the family when he went missing on April 22.

When he approached the Kilakarai police station, the police refused to register a ‘man missing case’ and suggested that he could wait for a couple of days as Karthik would come back.

The next day, he learnt that his son was found dead in the sea in Valinokkam. The body had acid burn like injuries and they suspected a foul play, he said.

The Devipattinam Marine police had registered an FIR on March 23 and after post mortem at the Government District Headquarters Hospital here, the body was handed over to the family. The Marine police later transferred the case to the Valinokkam police on May 11 but no investigation was carried out. Police said investigation was yet to commence for want of post mortem report.