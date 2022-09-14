Parents, students stage protest over lack of classrooms

Five classrooms were taken over by officials to stock answer scripts, says a parent

Special Correspondent Ramanathapuram
September 14, 2022 22:07 IST

Officials holding talks with parents at Mandapam panchayat union primary school at Om Sakthi Nagar in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Angered over the lack of proper classrooms, parents and students blocked the gate of a Mandapam panchayat union school at Om Sakthi Nagar here on Wednesday.

One of the parents said the students were suffering from various diseases as they are forced to sit under the sun throughout the day.

"Two classrooms in the ground floor and three classrooms in the first flood were taken over by the officials to stock answer scripts of public examination," one of the parents, M. Aishwarya, said.

The parents had been complaining against this practice since 2016, but no action had been taken till date.

The school that had a strength of 170 students last year saw an exodus of at least 50 owing to lack of infrastructure and adequate number of teachers.

"We demand that the proper classroom facilities are restored to the students to continue with their studies," she said.

The parents gave up their protest after officials promised that the classrooms would be vacated and handed over to the school within 25 days.

