Parents, son held for murdering drunkard son

March 07, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A family of three, including parents, were arrested on charge of murdering S. Saravanan (27), a son of the parents, who had quarrelled with them under the influence of alcohol, near Tirumangalam on Monday.

The police said that Saravanan, who was a drunkard, used to frequently pick fight with the family members.

On Sunday night too, he quarreled with them. His parents, A. Sappani (55), Kaliyammal (45) and their son, S. Sangan, had tied him down with a rope.

However, Saravanan continued to threaten them following which the family members assaulted him with wooden log and iron pipe. However, when they found him dead on the morning, they cremated him without informing the police.

Based on a complaint of the Maravapatti village administrative officer, Sonai (42), the police have booked the family members for murder and hiding evidence.

