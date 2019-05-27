Parents seek action against trickster responsible for the suicide of their son

THENI

Seeking firm action against those who were “responsible” for the death of their son in Chennai last month, a couple submitted a petition to the Collector with evidence of audio recorded in the mobile phone and the diary, in which their son had narrated the tale of how he was cheated by a caller to the tune of ₹ 1.45 lakh.

In the petition, Dharmaraj of Kaliamman Kovil Street at Jakkampatti near here submitted to Collector M Pallavi Baldev said that his son Thangadurai, 28, was operating a travel agency in Porur, Chennai.

After he received an SMS on his mobile phone on April 2 that he is qualified for a loan of ₹ five lakh, he applied for the same. Within a day, he received a call in which the caller, claiming to be an executive of a private finance firm, directed him to send ₹ 5000 towards document charge.

Believing it, Thangadurai had transferred the money online to the link as suggested by the caller. When he was waiting for the loan to be credited to his bank account eagerly, the caller repeatedly directed him to deposit money now and then. Within about nine days, he had credited ₹ 1.45 lakh to the online account.

On April 11, when he firmly told the caller that he wanted his money to be returned and that he was no more interested in the loan process, the caller said “the company cannot return the money...”

Unable to stomach the way he was cheated, Thangadurai, who had borrowed money from his acquaintances, finally ended his life by hanging in the room.

After performing the last rites, when his parents and relatives, who had been to Chennai, vacated Thangadurai’s room, they found a diary and his mobile phone, wherein they learnt the “tale,” which led to his death.

According to the petition, Thangadurai had clearly narrated from whom all he had received money and how he was cheated by the caller.

His parents sought a firm legal action against such tricksters, which led to the death of their son.

“At least, in future, such deaths should be prevented” they told the Collector, who assured to take action through the appropriate government machinery.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.