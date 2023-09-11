Parents restrain children from taking breakfast cooked by SC woman

September 11, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Parents belonging to the intermediate community have restrained their children studying in a panchayat union primary school in Thoothukudi district from partaking of the breakfast cooked and served by a woman, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community. The food is prepared as part of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.

Official sources said Muniyaselvi, 29, of Usilampatti village under Chinnamalaikundru village panchayat near Ettaiyapuram is working as the cook of the panchayat union primary school in Usilampatti for preparing breakfast for the 11 students of the school.

Ever since the breakfast scheme was introduced, the children did not take the food being served in the school in the morning as their parents objected to Ms. Muniyaselvi preparing the food.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Kovilpatti, Jane Christy Bai visited the school on Monday morning along with officials from other departments including the police. Though pongal was served to the children on Monday morning, the children did not take the food despite repeated persuasion from the officials. The parents were adamant but claimed their children did not need the breakfast and there was no caste discrimination.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan and Vilaathikulam MLA G.V. Markandeyan also visited the school and inquired the headmistress of the school, cook, and the parents separately.

“This is purely a problem between the cook and the parents of the children, which will be sorted out soon through negotiations,” Ms. Geetha said.

