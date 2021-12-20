Parents refuse to send children to dilapidated school building

THOOTHUKUDI

Parents of children studying at a panchayat union middle school refused to send their children to the school as all the four buildings are in a very bad condition.

As the four buildings of the panchayat union middle school in Keezha Naalumoolaikinaru near Tiruchendur, having only 103 students and 6 teachers, are in a dilapidated condition, the parents were appealing to the officials to construct new classroom buildings.

Since the wall collapse in Schaffter Higher Secondary School claimed three lives on last Friday, the parents refused to send their children to the school on Monday and staged a demonstration in front of the school.

Chief Educational Officer Balathandayuthapani, District Educational Officer, Tiruchendur, Mohanan, and Panchayat Union Commissioner Pongalarasi held talks with the protesting parents.

After the officials promised them that the dilapidated buildings would be razed down within a week and classes held in a temporary building, the parents gave up their agitation around 1 p.m.

Weak buildings to be demolished

Tirunelveli Collector V. Vishnu has ordered the demolition of 92 dilapidated school buildings in the district within next 3 days.

After the wall collapse in Schaffter Higher Secondary School here claimed three lives, Mr. Vishnu formed 18 inspection teams to audit the school buildings across the district and submit report.

Based on the report submitted by the teams, the Collector has ordered the demolition of 92 school buildings within next 3 days.