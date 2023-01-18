Parents protest after teachers ‘compelled’ students to clean urinals

January 18, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

Students and their parents protested for a while in front of the Panchayat Union Middle School at Kizhavipatti near here on Wednesday after the teachers allegedly forced the students to clean the urinals at the school.

According to the protesters, the school with 33 students have six teachers, including the headmaster. Some of the teachers asked the students to clean the urinals at the school and fill the cement tub kept there with water drawn from the nearby well, they said.

“After the children informed us of the incident, we censured the teachers for compelling our children to clean the urinals. When the children refused, the teachers had verbally abused them. Hence, we started to protest to bring this issue to the notice of Education Department officials and get an appropriate remedy,” said the parent of a student.

The protesting parents also complained that most of the teachers were playing games on their mobile phones instead of taking classes properly.

After the parents, along with their children, started protesting in front of the school and denied the teachers entry into the school, Police, Revenue and Education Department officials held talks with them.

Kovilpatti District Educational Officer Chinnarasu and Revenue Inspector Rajasekar assured the protesters of a proper inquiry into the incident and appropriate action based on the findings, following which they left the spot.