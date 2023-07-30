Parents’ play key role in prevention of road accidents, says Transport department official

July 30, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - MADURAI

Parents play an important role in preventing road accidents, said Regional Transport Officer R. Chitra on Thursday.

Speaking at the Madurai Management Association, she said that many road accidents involving two-wheeler riders suggested that the motorist did not possess a valid driving licence as he/she was under-age. Hence, without a valid driving licence, the motorist suffered injuries which sometimes turned into casualty too. Moreover, there is a high risk of others suffering in such accidents too.

Unaware of the consequences, many parents get high-speed bikes for their children, who ride in a rash and negligent manner. Either traffic police or Transport department officials alone cannot prevent these accidents. “Every individual or road user play a key role which would ensure accident-free Madurai or Tamil Nadu or India,” she said. Ms. Chitra also appealed to the parents to discourage getting two-wheeler or four-wheeler for their children well before they attained the prescribed age as per laws.

Citing many instances of violation by motorists, she said that in a city like Madurai, self-discipline was very important and that it lacked among many vehicle users. First and foremost was to respect the traffic signal. One police constable or even a handful of personnel can regulate but enforcing hundreds of violators may not be possible at any given point, she said.

Self-discipline was very key while driving any type of vehicle. She suggested to the public to avoid honking in the city as it not only frustrated others, but also resulted in unwanted altercations. By leaving home early, the destination can be reached on time without any hurry or tension, Ms Chitra said.

The Transport Department official said that data revealed that in June alone, five people had died in the city limits due to dog or stray cattle’s intervention. In many cases, when the petitioners approached the court, the vehicle was not insured properly and as per laws compensation would not be possible for the legal heirs.

She said drivers going on long journeys should take proper rest, sleep and food. Many people, especially, youngsters were engaged in conversation over their mobile phones and sometimes were on video chatting. Such indiscipline should be avoided as they can be punished for dangerous driving as per the Motor Vehicles Act.

MMA president M Shanmugasundaram presided and secretary S Rajakarthihan proposed vote of thanks.