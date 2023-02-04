Parents play key role for children’s success, says psychiatrist

February 04, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - MADURAI

Parents in who extend support to their children who are taking exams would be helpful than pressuring them to score high marks, said Dr. C. Ramasubramanian, psychiatrist and founder of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation on Saturday.

Speaking at an orientation program organised by the Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science, the psychiatrist discussed the aspects of ‘Managing board exam stress and anxiety: How to cope and perform better in hybrid mode’, at the Thiagarajar College of Preceptors campus.

He said exam fear, exam stress, physical complaints and psychological symptoms faced by the students would lead to stress. As a result, the stress may trigger pressure on the students to perform more than what they can deliver and could sometimes end up in disease. This, he said, the parents, should not practice and instead support them which would give them utmost comfort level.

At any given point, pre-exam, during exam or post-exam, the parents role should be cheerful and comforting. Stress management is very important and every child has its own strength and qualities. Sharing the nuances of the 3Ps - perception, preparation and presentation, Dr. Ramasubramanian said that the parents should highlight practical examples from different walks of life as it would help the youngsters to prepare well for their exams in a positive way.

Sharing helpline facility “Speak to Us” handled by expert volunteers run by the Chellamuthu Trust, he said the students can seek help on 93754 93754 well before their exams or on any other subjects such as Psychology or on issues on how to beat the stress. Students of MRCAS enacted a skit on “EthuenPathai”.

College chairperson and Managing Director Valli Ramaswami and Principal Dr. M. Padmavathi were present.