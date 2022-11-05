Parents of uncouth youth to be given counselling

N. Mohan Raj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), Madurai, addressing media persons in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

In the wake of the recent ruckus created by youth in front of women’s colleges in the city, parents of the youngsters who had misbehaved will be given counselling along with their wards, said Madurai Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) N. Mohan Raj, on Saturday.

He was addressing media persons in Madurai. Mr. Raj quoted the incident that occurred on October 30 – Thevar guru puja day – when a group of youngsters barged into the premises of Lady Doak College in a rash manner without permission, and had also assaulted the security guard.

Upon a case being registered at Tallakulam police station, 10 persons were arrested and remanded in judicial custody and four two-wheelers were seized.

Further, citing another incident that unfolded during a funeral procession passing by Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women here on November 2, Mr. Raj said that five persons, including a college-goer, were arrested. They had assaulted a parent of a student who questioned their uncouth behaviour. They were dancing and shouting even as the girls were leaving the college. Two two-wheelers were seized.

“As per the directions of Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar, the parents of these youths would be given counselling. The authorities of the college where the youngsters are studying will be notified of this incident,” he added.

Mr. Raj said that policewomen will be posted on shift basis in front of women’s colleges in the city and patrolling strengthened in their surrounding areas. He added that stringent action will be taken against those who violate the rules of Motor Vehicles Act.

He said that awareness programmes in this regard will be held in schools and colleges.