Parents of special children come up with different coping mechanisms

For S. Balamani, a single mother who takes care of her 22-year-old daughter with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), the last few days were more challenging than ever before. The 21-day lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 transmission has disturbed her daughter’s evening walk and her daily routine.

“She gets emotionally affected as her regular outdoor activities get disturbed. She screams and sometimes tends to become violent. We live in a rented apartment and our houseowners get irritated when my daughter throws a tantrum,” she says.

Like Ms. Balamani, many parents of special children are having a hard time handling their children amid the lockdown. With the closure of special schools and restrictions in their outdoor activities, the daily routine of these children is disturbed, making them emotionally vulnerable.

Due to the lockdown, these children are unable to attend their therapy sessions, says Saravanan Indiravel, a parent. “My son regularly attends a speech therapy session and is progressing well. Now we are worried and we do not know how our son will continue his sessions after a long break,” he says But, in the backdrop of these problems, parents are coming with different coping mechanisms to tackle the issue.

S. Jerald Rajan, a parent, says the most important aspect in managing the child is to keep him engaged throughout the day.

“We must make a schedule for the children for the entire day. Since my seven-year-old son is interested in cooking, we give him kitchen chores every morning. We ask him to peel off potato skin or pour idli batter into the mould. We also spend time with him on the terrace every evening. We are a family of four and abiding by a schedule, each one of us spends time with him,” he says.

For T. Arun Prasad’s nine-year-old son, long drives in a car, is a compulsory component in his weekend schedule.

“But, since the lockdown, my son and I sit in the car every evening. We listen to music inside the car for half-an-hour and my son is happy,” he says.

During this current crisis, there is a need to create a conducive atmosphere at home for the special children, says K.S.P. Janardhan Babu, Director (Programmes) of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation.

“Involve the children in activities they like the most - drawing, painting, watching television, cooking or gardening. The parents can ask their children to do household chores like mopping the floor as physical activities help them sleep peacefully,” he says.

‘Parents, take care’

Mr. Babu also adds that parents also have to take care of their emotional well-being. “They can meditate or do yoga. Also, every member of the family must take turns to take care of the child,” he says.

In the long run, there is a need to establish community-based rehabilitation centres with essential support system for special children in every district, says A. Chandrasekar, a parent.