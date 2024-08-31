Parents of schoolchildren in four southern districts donate ₹ 642-crore worth land, buildings, learning materials, furniture

The parents of the schoolchildren in four southern districts – Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi – have donated over ₹ 642-crore worth learning materials, furniture, audio system, lands and the buildings to the schools of their kids.

The parents of Tirunelveli (₹ 11.48 crore), Kanniyakumari (₹ 18.27 crore), Tenkasi (₹ 286 crore) and Thoothukudi (₹ 326.74 crore) had presented ₹ 642.86-crore worth gifts to the schools in which their children are studying, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Appavu said while addressing a function, ‘Let’s celebrate Parents’, held here on Saturday.

Of this, 74-year-old philanthropist A.K.M. Jegadish’s grandfather Avudaiyappa Pillai donated 10.25 acre of his land near Thoothukudi district’s Kayathar on Tirunelveli – Madurai Highway 50 years ago. The Veerapandia Kattabomman Government Higher Secondary School stands on this land now. As his family had over 400 acres of land around Kayathar, Avudaiyappa Pillai donated this land for the noble cause.

“When I wrote SSLC, we had to go to the examination centre at Kazhugumalai (about 25 km from Kayathar) where we’ll have to stay in front of the temple till the end of the public examination. After the school had sufficient buildings, the students strength increased and SSLC examination was created at Kayathar itself. Now, the school has become a higher secondary school with over 1,300 students. The worth of this land donated by our grandfather is now ₹ 50 crore,” says Mr. Jegadish, who received the memento from Speaker M. Appavu and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The highlight of this event was the contributions from Narikorava families of Valliyoor, which donated the learning materials to the special school of their children, the first generation literates of these poor families. When the procession of the donors led by Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was taken out from the entrance of the ‘pandal’ to the dais before the start of the function, he asked the Narikorava families to lead the procession along with him.

Thrilled over the gesture, the Narikoravas presented the Minister their artificial ornaments after which the procession started.

