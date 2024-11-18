ADVERTISEMENT

Parents of 10-year-old boy who fell from corporation school building demand action against administration

Published - November 18, 2024 06:28 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The parents of a 10-year-old boy, who slipped from the first floor of a corporation school building in Madurai recently, submitted a petition to Collector M.S. Sangeetha on Monday demanding action against the school principal and teachers responsible for the incident and to take measures to prevent any such event in the future.  

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Akilan, studying in fifth grade in a corporation primary school, was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital after he allegedly fell from the school building on November 14.  

Akilan’s parents said they were informed by the school authorities after a long time and that their injured son was taken to the hospital only after 45 minutes. “While my son had severe head injuries, what took the school authorities so long to take him to the hospital,” K. Ganesan of Muthupatti, father of the boy, said.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, when they sought to file a complaint against the school administration at Subramaniyapuram police station, they were purposely misguided by the police officials to tone down their complaint. Subsequently, when they were in hospital, the school principal along with three acquaintances threatened them not to involve them as they had no responsibility in the incident. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Accusing the school administration for not taking responsibility for the incident and maintaining poor infrastructure, the parents demanded that the district administration take action against the school. As their son was in a critical condition in the intensive care unit, they demanded compensation.

Officials of the Education department said Madurai corporation had constituted a team to probe the issue and submit a report.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US