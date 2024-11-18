Parents of 10-year-old boy who fell from corporation school building demand action against administration

The parents of a 10-year-old boy, who slipped from the first floor of a corporation school building in Madurai recently, submitted a petition to Collector M.S. Sangeetha on Monday demanding action against the school principal and teachers responsible for the incident and to take measures to prevent any such event in the future.

G. Akilan, studying in fifth grade in a corporation primary school, was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital after he allegedly fell from the school building on November 14.

Akilan’s parents said they were informed by the school authorities after a long time and that their injured son was taken to the hospital only after 45 minutes. “While my son had severe head injuries, what took the school authorities so long to take him to the hospital,” K. Ganesan of Muthupatti, father of the boy, said.

Further, when they sought to file a complaint against the school administration at Subramaniyapuram police station, they were purposely misguided by the police officials to tone down their complaint. Subsequently, when they were in hospital, the school principal along with three acquaintances threatened them not to involve them as they had no responsibility in the incident.

Accusing the school administration for not taking responsibility for the incident and maintaining poor infrastructure, the parents demanded that the district administration take action against the school. As their son was in a critical condition in the intensive care unit, they demanded compensation.

Officials of the Education department said Madurai corporation had constituted a team to probe the issue and submit a report.