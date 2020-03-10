‘Parents must remember they are examples to their children’

K. Samidurai, Secretary, Indian Association of Lawyers, addressing an inter-school meeting in Madurai on Tuesday.

10 March 2020 19:37 IST

MADURAI

“It is essential for parents to remember that they will remain examples to their young children for generations. We must teach, monitor and listen to them,” said Secretary, Indian Association of Lawyers, K. Samidurai.

He was speaking on the importance of parents spending quality time with children at an inter-school meeting organised by M. S. Chellamuthu Trust and Corporation as part of their Happy Schooling programme here on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to ensure better emotional well-being among students of Corporation schools. Parents from different schools gathered to become stakeholders in the process of better mental health for students.

Mr. Samidurai told parents that it is both essential to educate students about assault and ensure that they are empowered enough to use the justice system.

The lawyer also highlighted different acts applicable for young children including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Executive Director of M. S. Chellamuthu Trust R. Rajkumari said that aim of the meeting was to induct parents into the process of bettering the mental health of students.

“Do not reject the ideas that children bring to you. Try to constructively take part and teach them the pathway to success. It is also essential to make sure that bravery and ability to express themselves is instilled in them,” she said.

Founder, M. S. Chellamuthu Trust, C. Ramasubramanian, said that there is a change in perception of students studying in Corporation schools due to illustrious alumni and support from multinational companies for implementing innovative programmes. With teachers and parents helping students through agony and mental trauma, it is possible to ensure that students too can be successful and happy, he said.

Corporation’s Education Officer P. Vijaya said that in a world where there is little time to interact with families, parents must try to arm themselves with kindness and help their children share. This is the only way towards growth, she said.

Project Head, ‘Happy Schooling’, S. Selvamani, said that parents will be invited for more such events to get a glimpse into the lives of their children.