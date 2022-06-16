Parents must keep tabs on children using social media: CoP

"They run the risk of being in contact with strangers"

Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar has advised parents to keep tabs on their young children who were using social media and explain to them about negative factors associated with it.

In a statement, the Commissioner said that the city police had rescued a 15-year-old girl who was seen roaming at MGR Bus Stand in Mattuthavani. During enquiry, the girl revealed that she had come from Chennai without the knowledge of her parents to meet her friend who she had known through social media. Later the police had handed over her to her parents.

Stating that technological advancements had made children to easily communicate with strangers using social media through their mobile phones and laptops, Mr. Senthil Kumar said that the parents should closely monitor activities of their children.

"If they come to know about their children having contacts with strangers on social media, they should advise them about its consequences," he said.

The parents also should enquire their children whether they had faced any sexual harassment through social media. If the reply is affirmative, the parents should immediately lodge a complaint with the local police station .

They can also make use of SOS feature of the Kaval Uthavi app, or by dialing 1098, 1091, 181 and Madurai City police control rom 0452 2530070 / 2530100. They can also use the WhatsApp facility of Madurai City Police over 83000 21100.