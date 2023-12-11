ADVERTISEMENT

Parents in Madurai end their lives after their daughter eloped after engagement

December 11, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The girl left the house with a boy with whom she was in love, a kin.

The Hindu Bureau

Unable to cope with the elopement of their daughter, a 47-year-old man and his wife were found dead in their house in Ayan Mettupatti near Tirumangalam in Madurai district on Sunday (December 10) afternoon.

The police said that the parents had made arrangement of her daughter’s marriage with one of their relatives and the engagement was conducted recently.

However, the girl, a graduate, was not interested in the marriage. On Sunday, the girl left the house with a boy with whom she was in love, also a relative.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Shocked over the girl’s decision, the father and mother took the extreme step.

The police said that the bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Monday.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US