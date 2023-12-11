HamberMenu
Parents in Madurai end their lives after their daughter eloped after engagement

The girl left the house with a boy with whom she was in love, a kin.

December 11, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Unable to cope with the elopement of their daughter, a 47-year-old man and his wife were found dead in their house in Ayan Mettupatti near Tirumangalam in Madurai district on Sunday (December 10) afternoon.

The police said that the parents had made arrangement of her daughter’s marriage with one of their relatives and the engagement was conducted recently.

However, the girl, a graduate, was not interested in the marriage. On Sunday, the girl left the house with a boy with whom she was in love, also a relative.

Shocked over the girl’s decision, the father and mother took the extreme step.

The police said that the bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Monday.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754)

