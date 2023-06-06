ADVERTISEMENT

Parents hailed for supporting their children’s pursuit of Sanskrit education

June 06, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madras High Court Judge Justice G.R. Swaminathan presenting a certificate to a student of Sri Skandaguru Vidyalaya in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Appreciating students of Sri Skandaguru Vidyalaya, Madras High Court Judge Justice G.R. Swaminathan said that these students possessed skills and knowledge that could never be replaced by artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the 30th annual day and 24th convocation of the vidyalaya held at M.A.V.M.M. Mahal, Tiruparankundram, on Monday, he appreciated the parents of the students for supporting their children’s pursuit of Sanskrit education. He motivated the students to continue honing their skills.

The event began with a Sanskrit debate that explored practical and modern-day challenges faced in following the Vedas. Siva Sri Raja Bhattar addressed the gathering and provided an insight into the chronological order of the vidyalayam’s development.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude for the efforts of the founder Viswanatha Sivacharyar and acknowledged the support of the late industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan who believed in the vision of the vidyalaya. As a mark of respect, a two-minute silence was observed in remembrance of Karumuttu T. Kannan.

Siva Sri Raja Bhattar also briefed the audience on the outstanding achievements of their students in the entrance examinations held for the Tamil Nadu Sanskrit College in the State.

Among the 120 students who appeared for the examination, 38 belonged to Sri Skandaguru Vidyalaya, with their students securing the first three positions.

He highlighted the determination of everyone involved in making this achievement possible. A total of 36 students were awarded certificates.

