Parents build classrooms in memory of lost son

April 04, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Sattur

A farmer, V.K. Arjunan (60), and his wife, Tamil Selvi, who lost their only son in a freak accident in the U.S. in 2020, have built two classrooms at a cost of ₹11 lakh for Thombakulam Panchayat Union Primary school in his memory.

On the birth anniversary of their son A. Ram Gautham, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, inaugurated the new building in the presence of Sattur MLA A.R.R. Raghuraman.

Mr. Arjunan, who could not study beyond higher secondary, educating his studious son was his only focus even if it meant taking a loan of ₹3.65 lakh for his engineering course.

“He had been a bright student throughout his schooling. Even after completing B.Tech, he pursued MBA in Pune then MS in US. He spent his own money for those higher education programmes,” he said.

But, unfortunately he drowned in a lake in US when he had gone for a picnic in his attempt to save a friend who was drowning. The parents were shattered to know about his sudden demise.

“I felt that I had no one in my life except for my wife,” said Mr. Arjunan. It was then people suggested that he take up some temple work to find solace to overcome the grief of the tragedy.

“When we were anguished that all the time and energy my son had spent on his education had vanished within seconds due to the accident, one of my friends suggested to construct the classroom for the school in my native place in his memory,” the father said.

The couple took it up with the officials.

The officials recommended him to execute the work under Namakku Naame scheme, for which the government would give a matching grant. “We did not like to construct the building involving government funds and name it after my son. Hence, we decided to take up the construction on our own,” Mr. Arjunan said.

Mr. Arjunan believes that the new classrooms could be a stepping stone for children of his village to reach greater heights like their son through their education.