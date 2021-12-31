Parents arrested for female infanticide

Couple confessed to crime, says Madurai SP

MADURAI

Madurai district police have arrested O. Muthupandi and his wife Kausalya, who were absconding after the death of their third baby girl, on Friday on a charge of female infanticide.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said the couple had admitted to the crime after the post-mortem conducted on the baby’s exhumed body revealed that it died due to an injury on its head.

Kausalya had delivered the baby on December 21 at Sedapatti primary health centre. After the baby ‘went missing’ from the house within six days after the delivery, the police were alerted.

The couple, who claimed that they had buried the infant after it died, fled the village. The police filed a case under Section 318 of the IPC for secretly burying the body of the baby. Later, the body was exhumed and the post-mortem conducted.

In her confession, Kausalya had reportedly told the police that the couple killed the baby as they were not in a position to raise the third female child. They were remanded in judicial custody.

In a statement, the SP said that those who could not raise children could hand them over to the government homes.