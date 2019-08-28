Parents against posting of ‘tainted’ teacher

Parents of students studying in Government High School at Kumbaram near here protested against a tainted teacher joining the school on Tuesday.

As they came to know that the teacher was transferred to the school, they staged a sit-in outside the school. One of the parents, Jeyakumar, said, “there have been reports about the teacher in social media and newspapers in the past. We don’t want such a tainted teacher to join the school in our village.”

Head of School Management Committee, P. Arumugam, said that the HM of the school and the particular teacher met him on Tuesday. “He received the transfer order in the afternoon and was here to join duty at our school. However, due to protest by parents, I directed him to consult the Chief Educational Officer. He was allegedly suspended for two months while working at Velanur School near Tirupullani on charges of abusing girl students. In between, he was transferred to another school where again due to protest by people, he could not join,” he said.

The Uchipuli police maintained that the people protested based on rumours. While the Chief Educational Officer Ayyannan said that he was unaware of the development as he was out on inspection for the whole day.