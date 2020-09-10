Parents, activists say online application process of RTE Act school seats is difficult in Madurai

Madurai

10 September 2020 12:55 IST

The process involves using the Google Maps tool to choose a school within a one-kilometre radius, but activists say there are often no schools within the radius in rural areas

A section of parents and activists has expressed difficulties in filing online applications for seats reserved under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, in schools. The RTE Act mandates that private schools set aside 25% of their entry-level seats for students from economically weaker sections of the society.

According to the School Education Department’s website the online application process for RTE Act seats, which commenced on August 27, would end on September 25. There are 5,715 seats reserved under the RTE Act in 443 schools across Madurai district.

K. Hakkim, an activist from People’s Awareness Trust, which along with Students Federation of India (SFI) has been helping out parents in the application process, says there are several issues with the usage of the Google Maps tool while filing the applications. As per the process, applicants have to enter their address on Google Maps, and based on this, they have to choose schools that come within a one-kilometre radius. “Several schools, that are not connected with the Google Maps app, do not show up within the one-kilometre radius on the map,” alleged Mr. Hakkim.

A major concern expressed by parents is the restriction to choose schools within one kilometre. This problem is more pronounced in rural areas where students will have to travel several kilometres to reach private schools.

M. Sivakumar, a resident of Thengalpatti near Checkanurani, who works as a load man at the Central Vegetable Market in Mattuthavani, is one such applicant who could not apply for the RTE Act seats as no private schools were present within one kilometre from his address. “It is only through RTE Act seats, that I canadmit my daughter to a private school,” he said.

R. Charles, a volunteer who has assisted parents in the online application for RTE Act seats, says that it is “unfair” to follow the one-kilometre rule in case of students from rural areas. “It would be better if applicants can directly select the schools, without using the Google Maps tool,” says Mr. Hakkim.

In addition, parents have complained that the process to get documents necessary for the application process from government departments gets delayed, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, said S. Veldeva, Madurai district (urban ) Secretary of SFI. “Hence, it would be better if there is an extension of the deadline for filing online applications,” he said.

Mr. Hakim said that schools must also publish the vacant RTE Acts seats that are available in all classes, so that students from less privileged families can fill them up.