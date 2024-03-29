ADVERTISEMENT

Parcel seized from courier van

March 29, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

VIRUDHUNAGAR

ADVERTISEMENT

A static surveillance team seized in Virudhunagar a parcel from a courier company apparently carrying jewellery to a showroom in Nagercoil on Friday.

With no proper documents shown by the staff of the courier company, the SST team sezied it and handed it over to the Assistant Returning Officer in Virudhunagar. The parcel was handed over to the Treasury in the presence of Expenditure Observer Radheshyam Jajoo.

The box would be opened only in the presence of the owner of the valuables to ascertain its value.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US