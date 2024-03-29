Parcel seized from courier van

March 29, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST

VIRUDHUNAGAR

A static surveillance team seized in Virudhunagar a parcel from a courier company apparently carrying jewellery to a showroom in Nagercoil on Friday.

With no proper documents shown by the staff of the courier company, the SST team sezied it and handed it over to the Assistant Returning Officer in Virudhunagar. The parcel was handed over to the Treasury in the presence of Expenditure Observer Radheshyam Jajoo.

The box would be opened only in the presence of the owner of the valuables to ascertain its value.