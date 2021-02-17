Paramour kills woman, attempts suicide

Police said S. Antony Raj, 51, of Mela Karisalkulam in Rayagiri and G. Mala, 35, of Rayagiri, who used to stay in a lodge at Krishnapuram in Kadayanallur in the district, checked-in at the lodge on Tuesday. As they did not come out of the room on Wednesday, the staff called Antony Raj repeatedly as there was no response, the staff alerted the Kadayanallur police.

When the police opened the door after breaking the lock, they saw Antony Raj and Mala lying in a pool of blood. Suspecting that the duo had already breathed their last, the police rushed them to the Tenkasi Government Hospital, where the doctors found that Antony Raj was still alive. His condition is said to be critical. The body of Mala was sent for a post-mortem.

During investigation, police found that Antony Raj had developed an extra-marital affair with Mala, who belongs to a different caste. Police suspect that he might have murdered her before stabbing himself in a bid to commit suicide.

Further investigations are on.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.