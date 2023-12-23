GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Paramapada Vasal’ opened at Kallazhagar Temple on Vaikunta Ekadasi

December 23, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Lord Sundararaja Perumal being taken out on a palanquin on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi at Kallazhagar Temple at Alagarkoil near Madurai on Saturday.

Lord Sundararaja Perumal being taken out on a palanquin on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi at Kallazhagar Temple at Alagarkoil near Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok 

On the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, hundreds of devotees descended on Kallazhagar Temple at Alagarkoil near Madurai on Saturday (December 23, 2023) to witness the grand procession of Lord Sundararaja Perumal on a palanquin through the ‘Paramapada Vasal’.

Amidst chants of Govinda,’ ‘Govinda,’ the well-adorned presiding deity was brought out of the ‘Moolasthanam’ at about 4:30 a.m.. The deity was carried near the Paramapada Vasal to give darshan to Nammalvar. At 5:05 a.m. the deity, facing ‘Nammalvar,’ passed through the Paramapada Vasal.

The ritual is a part of the 21-day festival being celebrated in the Tamil month of ‘Margazhi.’ The opening of the Paramapada Vasal marks the end of ‘Pagal Pathu,’ and the beginning of ‘Ra Pathu.’

Starting from Sunday, the deity would be carried through the Paramapada Vasal and placed outside from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m..

Nammalvar, one of the 12 Alvars, is believed to have served Lord Sundararaja Perumal at the temple. Due to this long tradition,Nammalvarholds a special place in the temple in all its processions.

Similarly, a large number of devotees stood in long lines near Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple at Tallakulam in Madurai to get a glimpse of the presiding deity being carried out after the Paramapada Vasal was opened.

Likewise, the presiding deity of Koodal Alagar Temple in city also entered the Paramapada Vasal early in the morning.

Prasadams were distributed to the devotees on the occasion. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials had made elaborate arrangements for the devotees to have darshan, and barricades had been placed at the entry and exit points of the temples. Police bandobust had been put in place at Perumal temples.

