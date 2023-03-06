Paramakudi Bar Association advocates to not appear for POCSO case accused

March 06, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - PARAMAKUDI

The members of the Paramakudi Bar Association have unanimously passed a resolution not to appear for the accused detained in the POCSO Act by the Paramakudi All Woman Police two days ago.

According to Association secretary S Pasumalai, many political parties and other voluntary organisations in the city have condemned the physical abuse by the five-member gang against a teenaged girl. The police had booked the five accused including two women in the POCSO Act and sent them in judicial custody.

Under such circumstances, the advocates have resolved not to appear for the accused in the courts.

The resolution pointed out the Pollachi Bar Association, wherein the advocates had resolved not to appear for the accused in the sexual scam which rocked the town a few years ago.

The Bar Association appealed to the State government to direct the CB-CID police to take the probe with required discretion and scientific examination.

After the victim’s mother lodged a complaint, the police arrested five persons including an AIADMK functionary Sigamani, two of his accomplices and two other women, who were allegedly involved in abusing the victim in an isolated place in Parthibanur.