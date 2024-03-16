Para athlete receives prosthetic leg

March 16, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MADURAI

A 20-year-old para athlete Edward Francis of Madurai and 10 other differently abled persons received prosthesis legs at an event held at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Friday.

GRH Dean A. Rathinavel said the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation had fabricated Left Transfemoral prosthesis with Grade 3 mobility device for the para athlete who had won several medals and accolades at National and State level competitions.

“We are providing him with carbon fiber multi axis which has high stiffness and strength, corrosion and chemical resistivity, low weight and low thermal expansion. By this the athlete’s passion in marathon in paralympic is now made into reality,” he added.