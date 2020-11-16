Papanasam dam catchment area records 134 mm

TIRUNELVELI

The district received the first widespread rainfall of this northeast monsoon season on Monday, much to the cheers of the residents, especially the farmers, who are desperately waiting to start to their ‘pisanam’ paddy season operations.

After intermittent mild drizzle in the night, the sky that remained overcast since morning began to rain suddenly after 9 a.m. While places like the Collectorate, Vannarpet, Murugankurichi, Samathanapuram, High Ground, Palayamkottai bus-stand, Tirunelveli Junction and Tirunelveli Town experienced downpour for about an hour since 10.30 a.m., the southern parts of Palayamkottai experienced only moderate drizzle that stopped completely after 1.30 p.m.

The downpour created pools along S.N. High Road, Tirunelveli Junction, Vannarpet, Murugankurichi, Samathanapuram traffic island and near old police control room to hamper the smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

After registering only 23 mm rainfall till 8 a.m. on Monday, the Papanasam Dam received 134 mm rainfall between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., which is likely to considerably jack-up the dam level on Tuesday.

Almost all parts of the district experienced good rainfall on Monday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Rainfall recorded in the district till 8 a.m. was (in mm): Ambasamudram 24, Papanasam dam 23, Cheranmahadevi 15, Manimuthar dam 13, Servalar dam and Radhapuram 9 each, Nambiyar dam 7, Kodumudiyar dam and Nanguneri 5 each, Tirunelveli 4.20 and Palayamkottai 4.

In Tenkasi, normal life was badly hit on Monday following incessant rainfall that drenched almost every part of the district. Places like Alangulam, Pavoorchathram, Tenkasi and Kadayanallur witnessed downpour on Monday. Almost all the dams, after witnessing good rainfall in the catchment areas, have started receiving decent influx of water, much to the jubilation of the farming community.

Rainfall recorded in the district (in mm): Gadana dam 19, Ramanadhi dam 8, Tenkasi 5.40, Gundar dam 5, Shencottai and Sivagiri 2 each and Karuppanadhi dam 1.

The coastal district of Kanniyakumari which usually would get significant rainfall during the southwest and northeast monsoons did not record torrential rainfall on Monday. Though the rainfall was widespread, only Kottaaram alone received 29 mm rainfall while all other places did not witness decent precipitation.

Rainfall recorded at various places in the district was (in mm): Kannimar 10, Kottaaram 29, Adaiyamadai and Mayiladi 9 each, Aralvaimozhi 8, Boothapandi 6, Kaliyal, Nagercoi, Mullankinavilai and Pechipparai dam 5 each, Chittar I, Kurunthancode, Surulacode, Colachel, Anaikidangu, Mukkadal dam and Mambazhathuraiyar 4 each, Kuzhithurai, Kozhiporevilai and Perunchaani dam 3 each, Balamore and Puthen dam 2 each and Thuckalay 1.