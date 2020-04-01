Papad industry faces the heat

MADURAI

Summer season in Madurai usually sees a number of small houses in Chintamani and Anuppanadi areas turning into tiny appalam (papad) manufacturing units. Hundreds of women are engaged in the process of preparing the dough, cutting it into pieces and flattening and drying the pieces to make papads.

This work requires tremendous skill and patience, says S. Karupayee, 34, a resident of Chintamani, who once used to work at a papad factory. Since February 28, many workers have been asked to go home as there is no way of exporting the packaged item.

K. Radha Jeyalakshmi, who co-owns Madurai Pandian Appalam, says they have completely stopped exporting papads to the western countries, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Singapore and Malaysia due to COVID-19 outbreak. Stocks worth ₹30 lakh have now accumulated but they will be of no use in the coming months when they will expire. “Papads last for a maximum of five months. With this much stocks piled up, we have no choice but to stop production,” she says.

At big papad companies in Chintamani, which export the product to other countries, labourers usually get a monthly salary and work through the year. Many other companies set up shop only during the season to make the most of the Madurai heat.

K. Janani, 26, says she works only for the summer months as the company is located close to her house and it helps her family save more. Now, however, there is no scope for this additional income. “Unfortunately, since it is not classified as an essential commodity, we have been asked to stay back. I have got some additional amount apart from my February salary. We must all stay back at home because it has been enforced upon us. If not, most of us will be at work despite the disease outbreak. For us, earning a living is as important as living itself,” she says.

President of Madurai Appalam, Vadam, Moar Vathal Producers’ Welfare Association G. Thirumurugan says they have submitted a petition to the State government urging it to procure papad stocks at production cost and give them to people as part of monthly ration supply. Or else, papads will go waste, he adds.