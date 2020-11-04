Panthalkudi STP to start functioning in January: Minister

MADURAI

04 November 2020 20:39 IST

Sellur K. Raju, accompanied by Corporation Commissioner, inspects the facility

Madurai Corporation had established a new sewage treatment plant (STP) at a cost of ₹2.50 crore, funded by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, at Panthalkudi near Sellur, said Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the STP would treat sewage water collected from five wards on the northern side of the Vaigai covering Sellur, Aruldosspuram and Anaiyur areas.

Advertising

Advertising

Close to one lakh litres would be treated in the facility every day, he said and expressed hope that in 2021, sewage would not flow into the Vaigai. When Lord Kallazhagar would enter the river as a part of the Chitrai festival, it might have clean water, Mr. Raju said.

He also said Madurai Corporation had earmarked ₹65 lakh from its general fund for the maintenance of the STP.

To a query, he said sewage from Panthalkudi channel, Anaiyur and other extension areas, where underground drainage lines were yet to be established, would be collected and treated at the STP, which could be used for watering plants and other purposes.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said the STP would use the sequential progressive bio-reactor technology. Six mega containers have been installed for treatment of sewage. The collection well alone had to be fitted, and the work would be completed by December-end. In January, 2021, the STP would start functioning, he added.

Mr. Visakan said there were 33 ooranis (tanks) in and around the city. Eleven of the ooranis had been renovated, and the work was in progress in 16 waterbodies. Perumal Temple Teppakulam and Mariamman Teppakulam had been getting copious water after four decades, he added.

He also said that tender process for establishing the ambitious scheme to bring drinking water for Madurai city from Mullaperiyar reservoir had reached the final stage. Once it was completed, city residents would get potable water all the time.

City Engineer Arasu said the Corporation already had two STPs functioning at Vellakal and Sakkimangalam. He also said 412 defunct borewells in the city were identified and with minimum civil works carried out, they had been put to use as rainwater harvesting structures.