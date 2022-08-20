Panneerselvam supporter accuses EPS of misleading AIADMK cadre

Accusing the former Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami of spreading false information about the coordinator and AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam, Kovai Selvaraj, a supporter of OPS, on Saturday said very soon the party would have a single leadership under Mr. Panneerselvam.

Pledging his support to Mr. Panneerselvam, he told reporters that in the larger interests of the party, it was Mr. Panneerselvam who sacrificed his CM’s post and offered it to V. K. Sasikala in the past. Again, it was Ms. Sasikala, who selected Mr. Palaniswami to be the CM then. Mr. Palaniswami expelled her from the party.

After enjoying the power and position, Mr. Palaniswami ditched people who were instrumental in his elevation in public life. He chose to blame well-wishers such as Mr. Panneerselvam for splitting the party.

The party cadre were upset and agitated with Mr. Palaniswami. Very soon, all senior leaders in the AIADMK, who were with Mr. Mr. Palaniswam would switch loyalty, Mr Selvaraj said and added that the AIADMK would emerge stronger in Tamil Nadu and come back to power.

Mr. Panneerselvam, who was accorded a rousing reception by his supporters on Friday, is meeting them at his farm house in Periyakulam.