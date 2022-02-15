Let Stalin enter national politics after fulfilling his promises to Tamils: OPS

‘Promises he made during the Assembly election can never be fulfilled’

Chief Minister and DMK chief M.K. Stalin, who seems to have developed a taste for national politics, can do so after fulfilling all the promises he has made to the people of Tamil Nadu for harvesting their votes in the last Assembly election, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam has said.

Addressing an election campaign meeting held at a marriage hall in Tirunelveli Town on Tuesday, Mr. Panneerselvam said the Stalin-led DMK government, which had come to power by making false promises, could never fulfill them – particularly abolition of NEET, provision of ₹1,000 as monthly incentive to housewives, waiver of educational loans and gold jewellery loans, etc.

Without understanding the dubious history of the DMK, more than 50 lakh innocent families who had pledged their jewellery to get loans believed that Mr. Stalin would waive them. However, loans raised by only 13 lakh people were waived and the remaining 37 lakh borrowers were still repaying the loans with interest, he said.

The AIADMK would return to power in the near future, and it would be heralded by the resounding victory in the upcoming urban civic polls. “Since our leaders translated their promises into reality, the people overwhelmingly backed the AIADMK in all the elections while repeatedly defeating the DMK. Now too, it is the turn of the DMK to receive the bitter gift in the urban local bodies polls for not fulfilling its election promises and deceiving the people,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.