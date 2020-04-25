Panic buying by crowds

TIRUNELVELI

Notwithstanding lockdown restrictions, all markets in the twin towns of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai witnessed huge crowd on Saturday as the residents thronged the markets for buying essential commodities ahead of the total lockdown planned for Sunday (April 26).

As Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has clamped total lockdown in the areas falling within the Corporation, the residents, who were otherwise buying their essential commodities up to 1 p.m., came out in large numbers to complete their shopping before 9 a.m. as they feared that the essential commodities might be sold out in the wake of the lockdown.

The makeshift meat and fish stalls on Bell Grounds opposite District Court Complex on Tiruchendur Road witnessed huge crowd since 6 a.m. Even the meat shops in other parts of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai registered around 150 % sale on Saturday as the residents rushed to buy mutton, chicken or fishes meant for Sunday also.

Sensing a sudden rise in demand, the butchers having roadside shops in Palayamkottai increased the mutton price to ₹ 800 per kg.

The vegetable markets, including the ‘Uzhavar Sandhais’ and also the makeshift markets, created in various places, including Exhibition Ground, VOC Grounds, Omni Bus-Stand, Police Quarters Ground and other places, were overflowing with huge crowd of consumers. Consequently, prices of all vegetables witnessed a minimum of 50% increase.

The personnel manning the grocery shops in Gandhi Market in Palayamkottai and Tirunelveli Town had tough time due to sudden surge of customers. Since there was no police to regulate the crowd, ‘physical distancing’ went for a toss.

Tenkasi Collector G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan too announced total lockdown in the areas within Tenkasi municipality on Sunday. Though he has given exemptions for the meat shops, which will remain open on Sunday up to 9 a.m., unusual movement of people could be seen on Saturday along all roads of Tenkasi.