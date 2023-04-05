ADVERTISEMENT

Panguni uththiram celebrations held in three districts

April 05, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Thousands of devotees thronged at Tiruchendur Subramaniya samy temple for Panguni Uthiram festival on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Special prayers were organised at Sastha temples in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi district on Wednesday for Panguni uththiram celebrations.

Devotees who had come to Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple near Papanasam Dam in large number took a holy dip in the river and offered special prayers after standing in long queue.

Hundreds of devotees had gathered at Ariyankaavu Sastha Temple, Singikulam, Marukaalthalai Pooludaiyar Sastha Temple, Seevalaperi, Thennur Ayyanar Sastha Temple, Anaithalaiyoor, Thenkarai Maharaja Sastha Temple, Chiththur, Paadalinga Sastha Temple, Pottal, Karaiyadi Madasamy Sastha Temple, Pirancheri and other Sastha temples in the three districts where local holiday had been declared in view of the celebration.

After taking a holy dip in the sea, thousands of devotees offered special prayers in Lord Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur. Following regular rituals since 4.30 a.m., special dharshan of Sri Valli was conducted at Sivakozhuntheeswarar Temple. The celestial wedding of Swami Kumaravidanga Peruman and Sri Valli was held in the night.

