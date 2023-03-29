ADVERTISEMENT

‘Panguni Uthiram’ festival begins with flag hoisting at Palani

March 29, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Palani

The Hindu Bureau

Flag being hoisted at Thiru Avinangudi temple to mark the commencement of ‘Panguni Uthiram’ festival in Palani on Wednesday.

‘Panguni Uthiram’ festival at Thiru Avinangudi temple here began with hoisting of temple flag here.

A special puja was conducted for the flag bearing the pictures of Roost, Peacock and Vel, before it was hoisted.

Then, special abishekam and deeparathana were held for the presiding deities God Muthukumaraswamy, and Goddesses Valli and Deivanai. The deities were taken out on procession later in the night.

During the 10-day festival, the deities would come out on different vahanas. The celestial wedding would be held on April 3. The highlight of the festival, the car-pulling event, would be held on April 4.

Temple Joint Commissioner, Natarajan, Deputy Commissioner, Prakash, trustees, Manimaran, Subramanian, were present.

