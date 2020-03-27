Panguni Uthiram celebrations called off

PALANI
Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the Palani Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple administration has called off the Panguni Uthiram celebrations, which were scheduled to commence from March 31.
According to an official press release issued here on Friday, the festival and Thai Poosam were the important celebrations at the Palani temple. Every year, devotees throng the temple not only from Tamil Nadu, but other States and abroad as well.
Considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the curfew order in vogue, the temple administration has announced to call off the celebrations this year.
However, as per the Agama sastra, all the daily rituals for the presiding deity and other idols were being performed by the priests. The entry for devotees has been banned with the intention to avoid community get-together.
