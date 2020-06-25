Panel visits Mullaiperiyar dam

A five-member sub-supervisory committee comprising officials from Tamil Nadu and Kerala jointly inspected the Mullaiperiyar reservoir in Idukki district on Thursday.
The Supreme Court set up a supervisory committee after the issue of storage level became a bone of contention between the two States. About six years ago, the apex court directed the raise of storage level to 142 feet and instructed the committee to inspect the reservoir at periodic intervals. To assist the committee, a sub-supervisory committee was formed comprising officials from both States.
With the southwest monsoon hitting Kerala about three weeks ago, the officials arrived here and inspected the main dam, baby dam, gallery area, seepage and shutter operation.
The officials, led by M.S. Saravanakumar from Central Water Commission, led the team with Kumar and Sam Irwin from Tamil Nadu and Praseeth and Binu Baby from Kerala. According to a reliable source, the members expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the reservoir.
The sub-supervisory committee had last inspected the reservoir in January when the storage level was 119.40 feet. On Thursday, the water level stood at 112.25 ft, officials said, adding that a report would be sent to the committee shortly.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, media persons from Tamil Nadu were not permitted to cover the inspection.
Officials said there were a number of formalities in issuance of e-pass for travel between the two States. Hence, they turned down the requests from the media persons here.
