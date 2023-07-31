ADVERTISEMENT

Panel to probe bribery charge against suspended Dean

July 31, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Monday ordered to a thorough investigation into the bribery charge levelled against the suspended Dean of Government Theni Medical College and Hospital.

After a video went viral on Sunday showing Dean Meenakshisundaram allegedly taking bribe from a canteen contractor, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian ordered the officials to form a panel and visit the Theni medical college for an on-the-spot inquiry, officials said.

Though the Dean denied the charge and claimed that the video was morphed, the Health and Family Welfare Department issued the suspension order against him.

