Panel to probe bribery charge against suspended Dean

The State government on Monday ordered to a thorough investigation into the bribery charge levelled against the suspended Dean of Government Theni Medical College and Hospital.
After a video went viral on Sunday showing Dean Meenakshisundaram allegedly taking bribe from a canteen contractor, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian ordered the officials to form a panel and visit the Theni medical college for an on-the-spot inquiry, officials said.
Though the Dean denied the charge and claimed that the video was morphed, the Health and Family Welfare Department issued the suspension order against him.
