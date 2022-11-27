Panel formed to check watercourse in resorts,estates in Kanniyakumari district

November 27, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A monitoring committee was constituted in Kanniyakumari district comprising District Revenue Officer A. Sivapriya and S.P Harikiran Prasad with Assistant Collector (Padmanabhapuram) Koushik, District Forest Officer Ilayaraja, RDO K. Sethuramalingam, EE, PWD (WRD) and Tourism officer as its members.

The committee would inspect private resorts and monitor if the way of natural water flow had been diverted into private resort or private estate/land.

Any illegal activities regarding the same would be identified and criminal action initiated. As per the Madras High Court Bench in Madurai’s direction, the committee has been constituted.

Public can call 04652-231077 and also toll-free number 1077 for registering their complaints. A separate complaint register is maintained at the office of the Disaster Management Tahsildar at the Collectorate. Complaints received up to December 9, during working days, would be entertained.

