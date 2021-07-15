Panel for giving relief to injured police personnel

THOOTHUKUDI

15 July 2021 20:06 IST

94 police personnel have tendered evidence during the 28th sitting

Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission, probing police firing in the anti-Sterlite protest that claimed the lives of 13 persons in May 2018, has said that it would also recommend to the government for relief to the police personnel who were injured in the violence that erupted during the agitation.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday after the end of 28th sitting, the Commission’s advocate, Arul Vadivel Sekar, said that 813 of the 1,153 persons summoned by the Commission had deposed so far while 1,150 evidences had been marked. Ninety-four police personnel deployed near Food Corporation of India godown, VVD Signal and Our Lady of Snows Church premises had tendered evidence during the 28th sitting. A few more policemen would be summoned to appear before the Commission’s next sitting.

“Since a number of policemen had also been injured in the violence that broke out during the protest, the Commission will also recommend to the government to give due relief to them also after examining the nature of injuries they had sustained and the treatment given to them. Of the 94 policemen enquired by the Commission, two had sustained grievous injuries,” he said.

The advocate thanked the Chief Minister for accepting the Commission’s interim report and giving relief to the victims in the form of compensation and government job as per their educational qualifications.

Rajinikanth

When asked if the Commission would summon actor Rajinikanth, Mr. Arul Vadivel Sekar said he would be asked to appear before the Commission only if it was absolutely necessary as the actor had already stated that he had no knowledge or specific information about the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest.

The Commission’s next week-long sitting is expected to begin on August 23 to record the deposition of residents of Sterlite Quarters near the Collectorate, which was also targeted and cars parked on the campus were torched, doctors who conducted post-mortem of the bodies and the ballistic experts who examined the rifles used for firing.

“We have to grill 300 more persons. Top police officers will be summoned to appear before the Commission in the final phase,” Mr. Arul Vadivel Sekar said.