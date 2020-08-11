Panel expresses satisfaction over strength of Mulla Periyar dam

It will send a report to the supervisory committee soon

KUMILY

Expressing satisfaction over the safety and strength of the Mulla Periyar dam in Idukki district, a five-member sub-supervisory committee said that it would send a report to the supervisory committee soon.

In the wake of the landslide in Idukki district, which had claimed over 40 lives over the last three days, the safety issues of the reservoir had cropped up in the region again.

The sub-supervisory committee was formed to assist the supervisory committee members by the apex court after the issue of increasing the storage level of the dam became a bone of contention between the two States about six years ago. The court had directed the storage level at 142 feet.

The sub-committee members have been visiting the dam at periodic intervals and the last visit was on June 24, when the water level was at 112.40 feet. Since the southwest monsoon had set in Kerala last month, rains lashed the region. Hence, the members had visited the main dam, baby dam, gallery area, radial and vertical sluices and shutter operations.

As media persons were prohibited due to COVID-19 pandemic, a reliable source here in the PWD briefed the reporters.

According to the source, the sub-supervisory committee comprising M.S. Saravana Kumar, chairman, J Sam Irwin, EE, PWD Periyar dam, Binu Baby, EE, Kattapanna Idukki Section, T Kumar, Assistant Engineer, PWD Periyar Dam, and N.S. Praseed, AE, Periyar new dam investigation, Kumily, visited the dam, where the water level stood at 136.75 feet.