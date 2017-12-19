“Ideals of Constitution and ‘Ram rajya’ same”

The fundamental ideals espoused in the Constitution of India and the vision for an ideal society of ‘Ram rajya’ articulated in the Valmiki-authored Ramayana were one and the same, said Jagmohan Singh Raju, Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) here on Tuesday.

Speaking at a panel discussion on his recently-released book Ram rajya, The People’s Welfare State at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), he said that the framework of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity articulated in the Constitution was exactly the same present in Ramayana, which, according to him, spoke on a society where everyone performed their duty, everyone was secure with no need for locks on the doors and there were justice, peace and prosperity.

He added that even Tirukkural spoke on the same ideals, which, he termed, as a ‘Dravidian model of Ram rajya.’

Stating that ‘Ram rajya’ was a basic right given in the Constitution for every citizen, he, however, said that the country was yet to achieve the ideals of ‘Ram rajya’ even after 70 years of independence.

He said that one of the primary reasons for this inability was lack of proper assessment of the progress through the right parameters.

Claiming that his book elaborated on the parameters on which the country’s progress could be monitored, Mr. Jagmohan Singh Raju said that India could achieve ‘Ram rajya’ in another 30 years if every political party and citizen in the country made this their agenda and worked towards achieving high score on these parameters.

Earlier, speaking at the function, MKU Vice-Chancellor P.P. Chellathurai said that ‘Ram rajya’ was nothing but the manifestation of peace, prosperity and progress for everyone in the society.

He lauded Mr. Raju for writing a comprehensive framework on the measures to be taken to achieve ‘Ram rajya.’

A. Selvaraj, advisor, University-Industry Collaboration, MKU, N. Velmani, Head, Postgraduate and Research Department of English, V.V.V. College for Women, and C. Jabagurunathan, advisor for resource mobilisation, MKU, spoke on concepts discussed in the book.

V. Chinniah, Registrar, MKU, welcomed the guests.